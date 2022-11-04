AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

