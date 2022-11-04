AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,582 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

