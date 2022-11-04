AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

