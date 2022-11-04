AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $746,000 Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

AMBP stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

