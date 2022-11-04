Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 5.5 %
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
