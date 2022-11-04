Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 5.5 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

