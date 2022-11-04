AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

