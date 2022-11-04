Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Set at C$5.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Aimia Price Performance
TSE:AIM opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$317.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.