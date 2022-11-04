Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Set at C$5.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Aimia Price Performance

TSE:AIM opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$317.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($32.00) million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aimia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

