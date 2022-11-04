Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

