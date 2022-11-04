Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.5 %

ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

