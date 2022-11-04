Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CWM LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $433,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

