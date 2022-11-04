Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.