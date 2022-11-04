Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

