AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 172.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BOS. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
TSE BOS opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.58. The firm has a market cap of C$168.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
