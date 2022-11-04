Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $15.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

