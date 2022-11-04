Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Rating) traded down 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.07 and last traded at 2.07. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 4.14.

Alior Bank Stock Down 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.66.

Alior Bank Company Profile

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Business, and Treasury Activities. The company offers personal, savings, and subsidiary accounts; term and savings deposit products; cash, mortgage, working capital, and investment loans; credit cards; brokerage products and investment funds; and derivative instruments, as well as currency exchange transaction and current account overdraft services, and cash deposit, withdrawal, and transfer services.

