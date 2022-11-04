Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.41. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Insider Activity at Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,984,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allakos by 163.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Get Rating

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

