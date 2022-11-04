Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $43,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $27,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Allegion stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.