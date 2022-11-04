Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.