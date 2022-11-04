Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,923.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,452,162 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $160,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

