Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,936.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

