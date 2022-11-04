Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,917.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,004.7% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 118,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,208.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,821.6% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 18,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,925.0% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,933.9% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

