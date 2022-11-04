Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,917.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,004.7% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 118,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,208.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,821.6% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 18,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,925.0% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,933.9% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.