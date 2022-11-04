Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,933.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

