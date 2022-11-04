Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

