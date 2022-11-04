Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,914,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

