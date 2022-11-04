American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 531,399 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,811,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 449,601 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

