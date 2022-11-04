Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $307.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.66. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.