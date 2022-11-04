AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in AMETEK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMETEK by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206,774 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in AMETEK by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 91,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.