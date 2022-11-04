Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 435,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 125,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

