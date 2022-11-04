Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $27.43

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,706 shares of company stock worth $1,430,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

