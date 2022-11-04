Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,475.33

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,475.33 ($17.06).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.45) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 980.50 ($11.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 983.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,045.45. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 872 ($10.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,488 ($17.20). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 891.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

