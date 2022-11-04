Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $299.91

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $463.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.