Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $80.33

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

