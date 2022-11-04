Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.