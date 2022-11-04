Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $100.05

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

