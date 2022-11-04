Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $192.44

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.79.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

