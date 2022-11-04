Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 8.3 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
