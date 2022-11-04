Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 8.3 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

