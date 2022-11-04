Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.