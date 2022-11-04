Analysts Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) PT at $11.83

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLAP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,835 shares of company stock valued at $444,732.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

