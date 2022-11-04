Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $37.67

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,642.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.