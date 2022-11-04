Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price at $49.80

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Worldline from €36.50 ($36.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($49.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Worldline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRDLY opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Worldline has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

