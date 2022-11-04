Analyzing Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 37.73% 40.32% 17.67% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.70 $1.66 billion $8.05 9.20 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Continental Resources and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 11 3 0 2.06 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $70.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

