AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head to Head Review

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN – Get Rating) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioSoma and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Clene $720,000.00 104.95 -$9.74 million $0.21 5.67

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clene.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of AngioSoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34% Clene 4,138.77% -819.50% -69.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AngioSoma and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A Clene 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clene has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 908.40%. Given Clene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Summary

Clene beats AngioSoma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

