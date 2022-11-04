Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Apexium Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
