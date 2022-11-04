Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Apexium Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.