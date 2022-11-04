Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 483.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 461,068 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

