Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.91% from the company’s previous close.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.