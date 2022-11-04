Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AAWH opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $348.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

