Assetmark Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

ITT Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ITT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.