Assetmark Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.