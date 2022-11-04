Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 540 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of AZTA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

