Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 385.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 51.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 102.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Stock Performance

CVET stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

